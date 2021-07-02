Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 45,191 Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 450,887 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 45,191 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in The Wendy’s were worth $9,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $541,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,368,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,981,000 after purchasing an additional 18,937 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,219,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,948,317 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $100,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 72,286 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 334,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Get The Wendy's alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WEN shares. Cleveland Research started coverage on shares of The Wendy’s in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Northland Securities raised shares of The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet raised shares of The Wendy’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Wendy’s from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Wendy’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.31.

In other news, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 649,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total transaction of $17,358,006.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,258,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,618,863.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Kurt A. Kane sold 153,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total value of $4,238,020.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 256,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,051,286.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 945,551 shares of company stock valued at $25,472,271 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

WEN stock opened at $23.19 on Friday. The Wendy’s Company has a 1-year low of $18.86 and a 1-year high of $29.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.30.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $460.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.02 million. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.18%.

About The Wendy’s

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Read More: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN).

Receive News & Ratings for The Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.