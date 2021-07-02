Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 94,232 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 63.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 53,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,232 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $10,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MHK. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 965.5% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 293.0% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MHK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $191.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $220.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.81.

Mohawk Industries stock opened at $197.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $204.53. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.79 and a fifty-two week high of $231.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 9.14%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $1,110,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,542,776. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

