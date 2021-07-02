Neuberger Berman Group LLC Takes $8.39 Million Position in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 134,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,394,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in Bumble during the first quarter valued at approximately $374,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Bumble during the first quarter valued at approximately $130,605,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bumble during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bumble during the first quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Bumble during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,785,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BMBL opened at $57.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Bumble Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.91 and a 52 week high of $84.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.51.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $1.72. The company had revenue of $170.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.74 million. Bumble’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Bumble Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on BMBL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bumble from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Bumble in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Bumble in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Bumble in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Bumble from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.20.

In related news, Director Amy Griffin acquired 117,500 shares of Bumble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.81 per share, with a total value of $5,030,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $42.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

