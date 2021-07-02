Neutrino USD Market Cap Tops $400.85 Million (USDN)

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 2nd. Neutrino USD has a market capitalization of $400.85 million and $11.41 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neutrino USD coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00003015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Neutrino USD has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003021 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.88 or 0.00044926 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.17 or 0.00127321 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.66 or 0.00168066 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000154 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33,014.11 or 0.99683108 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Neutrino USD Profile

Neutrino USD launched on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 401,484,741 coins and its circulating supply is 401,484,165 coins. The official website for Neutrino USD is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/@neutrinoteam

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

