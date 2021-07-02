Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Price Target Lowered to $202.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $215.00 to $202.00 in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

NVRO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Nevro from $200.00 to $188.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating on shares of Nevro in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Nevro from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Nevro from $217.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $198.40.

NVRO stock opened at $166.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.98 and a beta of 1.07. Nevro has a 12 month low of $111.87 and a 12 month high of $188.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $158.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $88.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.16 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 24.16% and a negative return on equity of 23.26%. As a group, analysts predict that Nevro will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael F. Demane sold 6,445 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total value of $1,153,848.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 482 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total transaction of $72,131.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,090,948.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVRO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nevro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,525,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Nevro by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nevro by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 165,696 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,682,000 after acquiring an additional 6,337 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nevro by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,532 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 3,418 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Nevro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $267,000.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

