Nevro’s (NVRO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at SVB Leerink

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by SVB Leerink in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on NVRO. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Nevro from $200.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Nevro from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Nevro from $217.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Nevro from $215.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nevro presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.40.

Get Nevro alerts:

Nevro stock opened at $166.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.98 and a beta of 1.07. Nevro has a 52-week low of $111.87 and a 52-week high of $188.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $158.34.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $88.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.16 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 24.16% and a negative return on equity of 23.26%. Equities research analysts expect that Nevro will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nevro news, Director Michael F. Demane sold 6,445 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total transaction of $1,153,848.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total value of $72,131.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,090,948.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Nevro by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,694,704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $654,911,000 after acquiring an additional 666,384 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nevro by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,847,760 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $536,762,000 after purchasing an additional 127,573 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nevro by 2.3% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,186,002 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $304,947,000 after purchasing an additional 49,390 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its position in Nevro by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,232,978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $213,428,000 after purchasing an additional 204,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Nevro by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 558,186 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,866,000 after buying an additional 44,675 shares during the last quarter.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

Featured Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.