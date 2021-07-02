New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 4,909 Shares of Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC) by 52.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,246 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,909 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Provident Bancorp were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PVBC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Provident Bancorp by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 956,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,482,000 after purchasing an additional 372,597 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Provident Bancorp by 109.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,371 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 53,062 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Provident Bancorp by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 17,410 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Provident Bancorp by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,029 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 6,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Provident Bancorp by 622.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. 42.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PVBC opened at $16.30 on Friday. Provident Bancorp Inc has a one year low of $7.21 and a one year high of $18.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.45. The company has a market capitalization of $298.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 1.13.

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $15.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.11 million. As a group, analysts expect that Provident Bancorp Inc will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This is a boost from Provident Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Provident Bancorp’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

PVBC has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Provident Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.50 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Provident Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

