New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys New Position in FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST)

New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 16,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.07% of FAST Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FAST Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,658,000. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FAST Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,156,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in FAST Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $557,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in FAST Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $378,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in FAST Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FST opened at $13.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.39. FAST Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.59 and a 52 week high of $14.10.

FAST Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in restaurant, hospitality, and related sectors. FAST Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

