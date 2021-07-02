New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Position in Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI) by 42.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,400 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Diamond S Shipping were worth $140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 249.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,963 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 16,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 3,248 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping during the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. Institutional investors own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DSSI shares. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Diamond S Shipping in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Diamond S Shipping from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diamond S Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of DSSI opened at $9.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.58 million, a P/E ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 0.77. Diamond S Shipping Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.31 and a 52-week high of $11.25.

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.05). Diamond S Shipping had a negative net margin of 11.68% and a negative return on equity of 1.68%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Diamond S Shipping Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamond S Shipping Profile

Diamond S Shipping Inc provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other products in the international shipping markets. The company operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 12, 2021, it owned and operated a fleet of 64 vessels, including 13 Suezmax crude carriers, one Aframax crude carrier, and 50 medium-range product tankers.

