New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Stock Holdings in iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,800 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.05% of iBio worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iBio by 8.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,106,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 82,693 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iBio by 33.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,432,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,766,000 after acquiring an additional 3,857,705 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iBio by 19.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 124,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 20,037 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of iBio by 39.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 149,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 42,395 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iBio in the first quarter valued at $77,000. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBIO stock opened at $1.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $331.13 million, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of -6.21. iBio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $7.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 17.60, a current ratio of 17.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.77 million for the quarter. iBio had a negative net margin of 895.37% and a negative return on equity of 30.81%. As a group, analysts predict that iBio, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

iBio Profile

iBio, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides contract development and manufacturing services to collaborators and third-party customers in the United States. Its lead therapeutic candidate is IBIO-100 that is being advanced for investigational new drug development for the treatment of systemic scleroderma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and related conditions.

