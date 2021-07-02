New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $112,000 Holdings in Laird Superfood, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LSF)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Laird Superfood, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LSF) by 66.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Laird Superfood were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Laird Superfood in the 1st quarter valued at about $542,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in Laird Superfood in the 1st quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Laird Superfood by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 271,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,188,000 after buying an additional 58,361 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.31% of the company’s stock.

Laird Superfood stock opened at $29.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $264.13 million and a P/E ratio of -11.26.

Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.11). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Laird Superfood, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Paul Jr. Hodge sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $108,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Mccormick sold 784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.38, for a total transaction of $29,305.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 11,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,729.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,070 shares of company stock valued at $683,506. 35.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LSF. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Laird Superfood in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Laird Superfood from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Laird Superfood, Inc manufactures and markets plant-based natural and functional food in the United States. It offers powdered and liquid coffee creamers, and hydration and beverage enhancing supplements; hydrate coconut water products, activate daily jumpstart products, activate prebiotic daily greens, renew plant-based proteins, and performance mushroom supplements; coffee, tea, hot chocolate products; and Pili nuts and Harvest dates.

