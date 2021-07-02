New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $175,000 Holdings in PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) by 76.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,055 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in PCB Bancorp were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PCB. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 870,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,800,000 after acquiring an additional 55,049 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in PCB Bancorp by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 165,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 5,706 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in PCB Bancorp by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in PCB Bancorp by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in PCB Bancorp by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.47% of the company’s stock.

PCB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of PCB Bancorp from $13.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

PCB Bancorp stock opened at $16.15 on Friday. PCB Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.20 and a twelve month high of $16.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.96. The company has a market cap of $250.29 million, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.16. PCB Bancorp had a net margin of 23.53% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $20.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.25 million. As a group, research analysts expect that PCB Bancorp will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

PCB Bancorp Profile

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

