New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 73,051 Shares of VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) by 75.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,051 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in VYNE Therapeutics were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in VYNE Therapeutics by 368.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 25,677 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in VYNE Therapeutics by 1,140.7% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 544,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 500,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in VYNE Therapeutics by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 181,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 34,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of VYNE Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total transaction of $3,670,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick G. Lepore bought 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at $135,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VYNE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of VYNE Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VYNE Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

VYNE opened at $3.47 on Friday. VYNE Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.11 and a 12-month high of $13.20. The company has a quick ratio of 6.27, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $178.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.94.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 million. VYNE Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,009.70% and a negative return on equity of 375.26%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that VYNE Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VYNE Therapeutics Profile

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing various therapeutics for dermatology. The company offers AMZEEQ, a topical minocycline used for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris in patients 9 years of age and older; and ZILXI for the treatment of inflammation lesions of papulopustular rosacea in adults.

