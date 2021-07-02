Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Bought by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 21.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,907 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $3,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Argus lifted their price target on Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

In other news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $280,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 105,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,361,902.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 13,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $879,798.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,397,951. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,340 shares of company stock valued at $2,710,944. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NEM opened at $62.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 0.27. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $54.18 and a twelve month high of $75.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 10.18%. Research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.71%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

