NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,660,000 shares, a growth of 84.7% from the May 31st total of 1,440,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of NEXT traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.05. 16,178 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,606,169. NextDecade has a fifty-two week low of $1.19 and a fifty-two week high of $6.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.94.

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. On average, research analysts forecast that NextDecade will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NextDecade by 1,745.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 462,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 437,248 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NextDecade during the first quarter worth approximately $668,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of NextDecade in the 1st quarter valued at $615,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextDecade during the 1st quarter valued at $414,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextDecade during the 1st quarter worth $377,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on NEXT shares. Evercore ISI raised NextDecade from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $3.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised NextDecade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised NextDecade from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised NextDecade from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

NextDecade Corporation, a liquefied natural gas (LNG) development company, engages in the development activities related to the liquefaction and sale of LNG. It focusses on the development activities of Rio Grande LNG terminal facility located in the Port of Brownsville, southern Texas. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

