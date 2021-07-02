NFT Index Market Cap Achieves $1.04 Million (NFTI)

NFT Index (CURRENCY:NFTI) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 2nd. Over the last week, NFT Index has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar. NFT Index has a total market cap of $1.04 million and approximately $12,252.00 worth of NFT Index was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFT Index coin can currently be bought for approximately $467.22 or 0.01409504 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NFT Index alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003019 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00052908 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003191 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00017635 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003020 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $221.91 or 0.00669457 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000331 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded 11,949.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000062 BTC.

NFT Index Coin Profile

NFT Index is a coin. NFT Index’s total supply is 2,230 coins. NFT Index’s official Twitter account is @PRO_BLOCKCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “The NFT Index is a digital asset index designed to track tokens’ performance within the NFT industry. The index is weighted based on the value of each token’s circulating supply. NFT Index aims to track NFT projects in Decentralized Finance that show a commitment to ongoing maintenance and development. “

Buying and Selling NFT Index

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Index directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT Index should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFT Index using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT Index and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.