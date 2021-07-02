Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) Lifted to “Overweight” at Stephens

Stephens upgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $88.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NCBS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Nicolet Bankshares currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $88.50.

Get Nicolet Bankshares alerts:

Nicolet Bankshares stock opened at $71.52 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Nicolet Bankshares has a 12 month low of $48.81 and a 12 month high of $86.25. The stock has a market cap of $703.97 million, a PE ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.68.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 30.93% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $51.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.60 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nicolet Bankshares will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 8.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,051,000 after buying an additional 58,272 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 96.1% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 706 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the first quarter valued at about $315,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. 40.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nicolet Bankshares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Nicolet Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nicolet Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.