Nippon Ceramic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPPRF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nippon Ceramic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPPRF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, an increase of 56.3% from the May 31st total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of Nippon Ceramic stock opened at $20.66 on Friday. Nippon Ceramic has a twelve month low of $16.82 and a twelve month high of $20.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.66.

Get Nippon Ceramic alerts:

Nippon Ceramic Company Profile

Nippon Ceramic Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells ceramic sensors, modules, and other products in Japan. The company provides products pyro and thermopile infrared sensors; open and closed aperture type ultrasonic sensors; active infrared sensors, human detection sensors for light control, general purpose human detection sensor modules, LED power supplies/modules, remote transmitters, infrared flame detection sensors, and original sensor lights; and ferrite ores.

See Also: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Nippon Ceramic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nippon Ceramic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.