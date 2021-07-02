Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($2.50) Per Share

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Nkarta in a report issued on Tuesday, June 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.50) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.91). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Nkarta’s FY2022 earnings at ($2.90) EPS.

Get Nkarta alerts:

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.10).

NKTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Nkarta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

NASDAQ:NKTX opened at $30.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.33. Nkarta has a 52-week low of $22.46 and a 52-week high of $79.16.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nkarta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $922,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 12.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 177.5% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nkarta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $910,000. Institutional investors own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Nadir Mahmood sold 3,000 shares of Nkarta stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.16, for a total transaction of $81,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 8,500 shares of Nkarta stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $226,185.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,640 shares of company stock valued at $409,095 in the last quarter. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nkarta Company Profile

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

Further Reading: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Nkarta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nkarta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.