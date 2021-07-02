NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 395,100 shares, a drop of 43.3% from the May 31st total of 697,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 439.0 days.

NN Group stock remained flat at $$48.93 during trading on Friday. 356 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,201. NN Group has a 12-month low of $34.10 and a 12-month high of $54.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.15.

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, primarily provides life insurance products in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, the United Kingdom, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Asset Management, Banking, and Other segments.

