NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 395,100 shares, a drop of 43.3% from the May 31st total of 697,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 439.0 days.
NN Group stock remained flat at $$48.93 during trading on Friday. 356 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,201. NN Group has a 12-month low of $34.10 and a 12-month high of $54.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.15.
NN Group Company Profile
Further Reading: Technical Analysis
Receive News & Ratings for NN Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NN Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.