Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) Price Target Raised to C$16.00

Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a neutral rating and set a C$1.25 price target on shares of Nomad Royalty in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Nomad Royalty from C$1.70 to C$1.80 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, CIBC reissued a neutral rating and set a C$1.25 price objective on shares of Nomad Royalty in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

TSE NSR opened at C$9.67 on Tuesday. Nomad Royalty has a 52 week low of C$8.78 and a 52 week high of C$18.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 9.15 and a current ratio of 9.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$4.71. The stock has a market cap of C$547.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Nomad Royalty’s payout ratio is 28.83%.

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

