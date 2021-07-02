Non-Standard Finance (LON:NSF) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Non-Standard Finance (LON:NSF)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

NSF stock opened at GBX 4.25 ($0.06) on Wednesday. Non-Standard Finance has a twelve month low of GBX 2.69 ($0.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 8.96 ($0.12). The firm has a market capitalization of £13.28 million and a P/E ratio of -0.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 5.30. The company has a current ratio of 9.69, a quick ratio of 9.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,592.72.

In related news, insider Charles Henry Gregson acquired 215,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of £8,620 ($11,262.09).

Non-Standard Finance plc engages in the unsecured credit business in the United Kingdom. The company provides home credit loans; branch-based unsecured consumer loans; and guarantor loans. It operated 73 branches. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Morley, the United Kingdom.

