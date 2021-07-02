Non-Standard Finance plc (LON:NSF) Insider Charles Henry Gregson Acquires 215,500 Shares

Non-Standard Finance plc (LON:NSF) insider Charles Henry Gregson bought 215,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of £8,620 ($11,262.09).

Shares of NSF opened at GBX 4.25 ($0.06) on Friday. Non-Standard Finance plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2.69 ($0.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8.96 ($0.12). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 5.30. The stock has a market cap of £13.28 million and a P/E ratio of -0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,592.72, a quick ratio of 9.69 and a current ratio of 9.69.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Non-Standard Finance in a research note on Wednesday.

Non-Standard Finance plc engages in the unsecured credit business in the United Kingdom. The company provides home credit loans; branch-based unsecured consumer loans; and guarantor loans. It operated 73 branches. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Morley, the United Kingdom.

