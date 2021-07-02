Northern Trust Corp Acquires 25,765 Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 472,002 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,765 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $39,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glenview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the first quarter worth about $249,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 4.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 726,013 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,687,000 after buying an additional 28,377 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 8.2% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 52,715 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,407,000 after buying an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Science Applications International by 25.9% during the first quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 7,238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Science Applications International by 13.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,051 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Prabu Natarajan acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $84.31 per share, for a total transaction of $252,930.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,851 shares in the company, valued at $1,083,467.81. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SAIC opened at $88.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.03. Science Applications International Co. has a 1-year low of $68.76 and a 1-year high of $103.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.19.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.60%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Science Applications International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Science Applications International from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Science Applications International in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.44.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

