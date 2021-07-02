Northern Trust Corp Decreases Stake in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 849,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250,035 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.43% of Axos Financial worth $39,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 10.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 893,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,991,000 after buying an additional 86,774 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 4.4% in the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 53.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 5,396 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Axos Financial during the first quarter worth about $305,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Axos Financial during the first quarter worth about $285,000. 74.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AX opened at $46.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Axos Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.97 and a twelve month high of $54.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.67.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Axos Financial had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $159.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Axos Financial news, EVP David X. Park sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $231,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,268.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AX shares. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.86.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

