Northern Trust Corp Raises Position in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 850,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,293 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in QIAGEN were worth $41,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of QIAGEN during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of QIAGEN during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QIAGEN during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of QIAGEN during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QIAGEN during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors own 52.13% of the company’s stock.

QGEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.04.

QIAGEN stock opened at $49.03 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.93. QIAGEN has a twelve month low of $42.48 and a twelve month high of $59.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.34. The company has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.25.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $567.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.57 million. QIAGEN had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 21.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that QIAGEN will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

