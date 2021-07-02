Northern Trust Corp Sells 18,504 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 1.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,764,491 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 18,504 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in BOX were worth $40,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BOX by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of BOX in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of BOX by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,967 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of BOX in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BOX by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.25% of the company’s stock.

Get BOX alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BOX shares. TheStreet raised BOX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BOX from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on BOX from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. DA Davidson cut their price objective on BOX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on BOX from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. BOX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of BOX opened at $26.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.24 and a beta of 1.28. Box, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.07 and a 12 month high of $26.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $202.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.43 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 26.17% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Box, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BOX

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX).

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.