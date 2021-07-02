Northern Trust Corp Sells 48,003 Shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 424,509 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 48,003 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.29% of Integer worth $39,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its holdings in shares of Integer by 3.4% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 205,334 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,911,000 after purchasing an additional 6,811 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Integer by 1.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 533,092 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,097,000 after purchasing an additional 5,487 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Integer by 33.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 106,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,801,000 after purchasing an additional 26,848 shares during the period. Tamarack Advisers LP increased its stake in Integer by 75.4% in the first quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 129,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,955,000 after acquiring an additional 55,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Integer by 2.6% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 99.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Integer alerts:

In other news, Director Bill R. Sanford sold 10,846 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.25, for a total transaction of $989,697.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,755 shares in the company, valued at $4,722,643.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ITGR. Zacks Investment Research raised Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Argus raised Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

Integer stock opened at $95.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.40 and a beta of 1.36. Integer Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $54.37 and a 1-year high of $98.93.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $290.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.10 million. Integer had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 6.66%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Integer Holdings Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

Featured Story: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.