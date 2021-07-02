Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) is Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s 8th Largest Position

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 326.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,737 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,924 shares during the period. Northrop Grumman comprises approximately 0.5% of Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOC. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 83.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NOC traded up $2.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $370.38. 6,694 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 967,412. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $282.88 and a 1-year high of $379.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $366.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.48 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 40.40%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.48 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.55%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NOC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $397.00.

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,961 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total transaction of $1,042,390.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,527,088.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 4,916 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total transaction of $1,730,628.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,146,641.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

