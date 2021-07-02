Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 292,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 16,261 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $94,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total transaction of $1,042,390.44. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,527,088.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 4,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total value of $1,730,628.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,146,641.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $397.00.

NOC stock traded up $2.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $370.31. The company had a trading volume of 7,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,412. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $366.73. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $282.88 and a fifty-two week high of $379.03. The stock has a market cap of $59.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.83.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.48 by $1.09. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.48 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

