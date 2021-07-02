NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Stock Price Up 2.5%

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG)’s share price rose 2.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.24 and last traded at $8.22. Approximately 20,747 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,213,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NovaGold Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Get NovaGold Resources alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 119.02 and a current ratio of 119.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.10.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 95,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total transaction of $930,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 186,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,822,197. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 19,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total transaction of $183,381.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 77,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $719,660.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NG. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in NovaGold Resources during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in NovaGold Resources during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in NovaGold Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in NovaGold Resources during the first quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in NovaGold Resources during the first quarter worth about $145,000. 49.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. It primarily owns 50% interest in the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

Recommended Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for NovaGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.