Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Stock Position Increased by RGM Capital LLC

RGM Capital LLC boosted its stake in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,590,793 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,889 shares during the quarter. Nuance Communications comprises approximately 6.9% of RGM Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. RGM Capital LLC owned 1.26% of Nuance Communications worth $156,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 589 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 990 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000.

NUAN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Monday, April 19th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Nuance Communications from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective (down from $58.00) on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.57.

In other news, EVP Diana L. Nole sold 20,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.21, for a total transaction of $1,116,239.38. Also, EVP Robert Weideman sold 11,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $615,010.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 447,960 shares in the company, valued at $24,637,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 378,732 shares of company stock worth $20,086,006. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NUAN stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.63. The company had a trading volume of 35,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,749,717. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,729.36 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.62. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.08 and a 12 month high of $55.10.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $347.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.45 million. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

