Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Stock Position Lessened by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 849 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nutrien during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Nutrien during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nutrien during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. First Command Bank boosted its stake in Nutrien by 650.0% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Nutrien during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 63.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Nutrien stock opened at $61.43 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.56. The stock has a market cap of $35.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.35. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1 year low of $30.56 and a 1 year high of $65.93.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.20. Nutrien had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NTR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Nutrien from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Raymond James downgraded Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Nutrien from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Nutrien from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, HSBC raised Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Nutrien presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.31.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

