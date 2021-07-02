Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Raised to Positive at Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has $70.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $60.00.

NTR has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nutrien from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James cut shares of Nutrien from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.31.

Get Nutrien alerts:

NTR opened at $61.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.56. Nutrien has a 1 year low of $30.56 and a 1 year high of $65.93. The firm has a market cap of $35.03 billion, a PE ratio of 56.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.93.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.20. Nutrien had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 8,515.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 471,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,729,000 after buying an additional 466,467 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 1,067.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,395,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,933,473 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 964,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,460,000 after purchasing an additional 133,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.19% of the company’s stock.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.