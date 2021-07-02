Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO) Short Interest Down 30.9% in June

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a decline of 30.9% from the May 31st total of 29,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 202,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

JRO stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.75. The company had a trading volume of 181,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,083. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $7.71 and a one year high of $9.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.55.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th.

In other Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 4,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total value of $46,454.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Portfolio Manager Scott C. Caraher bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.58 per share, for a total transaction of $47,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the portfolio manager now directly owns 41,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,872.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 308,497 shares of company stock valued at $2,927,729.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund during the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Klingman & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund during the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000.

About Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in adjustable rate loans, primarily in senior loans.

