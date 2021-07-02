O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 43,588 Shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) by 78.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 43,588 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 89.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,727,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,040,000 after buying an additional 1,284,783 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 24.8% during the first quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 323,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,717,000 after purchasing an additional 64,322 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 28.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,403 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,323,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 79.0% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,015,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214,060 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.45.

In other news, Director John L. Harrington sold 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total transaction of $103,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director John L. Harrington sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total value of $70,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DHC opened at $4.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $5.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.97%.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Profile

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

