O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 5,616 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 1,595.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,968 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,616 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The Ensign Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,097,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,868,000 after acquiring an additional 235,086 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in The Ensign Group by 44.7% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,362,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,825,000 after acquiring an additional 420,751 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 539.6% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,231,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,542,000 after buying an additional 1,038,760 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 8.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 856,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,346,000 after buying an additional 66,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 787,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,448,000 after buying an additional 13,742 shares in the last quarter. 86.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

ENSG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on The Ensign Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.14.

NASDAQ ENSG opened at $88.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.00. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a one year low of $39.24 and a one year high of $98.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.75.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $627.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.25 million. Equities research analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is currently 7.14%.

In other news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total transaction of $726,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,255,827.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $33,465.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,780,206.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,966 shares of company stock valued at $1,066,318. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. It operates in two segments, Transitional and Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

Featured Article: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.