O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $539,000 Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,404 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,520 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Illumina by 413.2% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,558 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $4,438,000 after buying an additional 9,306 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Illumina by 41.8% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 9,437 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Illumina during the 1st quarter worth about $5,795,000. Finally, Martin Currie Ltd. raised its position in shares of Illumina by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 206,717 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $79,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. 89.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on ILMN. Atlantic Securities cut Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illumina has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $381.32.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.95, for a total value of $143,685.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.44, for a total value of $1,693,760.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,728 shares of company stock worth $7,532,630. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $470.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $419.02. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $260.42 and a 12 month high of $555.77. The stock has a market cap of $68.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.88 and a beta of 0.94.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. Illumina had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

See Also: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.