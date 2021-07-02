O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in THG. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 24,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 137.9% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 2,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 799,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $93,419,000 after purchasing an additional 23,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 2,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total value of $286,919.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,142 shares in the company, valued at $857,546.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 5,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $781,062.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,717,863.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,791 shares of company stock valued at $2,073,846 over the last 90 days. 2.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on THG. Bank of America began coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.17.

THG opened at $137.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.07. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.71 and a twelve month high of $143.20.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 10.59%. On average, research analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.04%.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

