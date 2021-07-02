O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 14,065 Shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) by 20.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,438 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 14,065 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000.

Get Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of NYSE MBT opened at $9.28 on Friday. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 12 month low of $7.72 and a 12 month high of $9.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.08.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $18.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $16.77 by $1.95. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a return on equity of 159.27% and a net margin of 11.87%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

About Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company provides telecommunication services primarily in Russia. It offers voice and data transmission, internet access, broadband, pay TV, and various value added services through wireless and fixed lines; financial services; and integration services, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

Read More: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.