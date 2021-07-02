Oblong (OBLG) versus Its Competitors Financial Analysis

Oblong (NYSE: OBLG) is one of 86 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Oblong to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Oblong and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oblong 0 0 2 0 3.00 Oblong Competitors 880 3672 7731 258 2.59

Oblong presently has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 354.55%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 12.96%. Given Oblong’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Oblong is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Oblong and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oblong -70.39% -48.13% -29.88% Oblong Competitors -15.65% -17.94% -3.67%

Volatility & Risk

Oblong has a beta of 2.17, meaning that its share price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oblong’s rivals have a beta of 1.33, meaning that their average share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Oblong and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Oblong $15.33 million -$7.42 million -2.23 Oblong Competitors $7.08 billion $1.49 billion 44.70

Oblong’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Oblong. Oblong is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

28.2% of Oblong shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.0% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.0% of Oblong shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.3% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Oblong rivals beat Oblong on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Oblong Company Profile

Oblong, Inc. provides multi-stream collaboration technologies and managed services for video collaboration and network applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Oblong and Oblong Industries. Its flagship product is Mezzanine that enables visual collaboration across multi-users, multi-screens, multi-devices, and multi-locations for video telepresence, laptop and application sharing, and whiteboard sharing and slides applications. The company also provides managed videoconferencing services; and remote service management, which provides an overlay to enterprise information technology and channel partner support organizations, as well as support and management services for customer video environments. In addition, it offers network services comprising Cloud Connect: Video that allows its customers to outsource the management of their video traffic to them and provides the customer's office locations with a secure, dedicated video network connection to the Oblong Cloud for video communications; Cloud Connect: Converge, which offers customized multiprotocol label switching solutions; and Cloud Connect: Cross Connect that allows the customer to leverage existing carrier for the extension of a Layer 2 private line to its data center. Further, it provides professional services, such as onsite support or dispatch, as well as configuration or customization of equipment or software on behalf of customers; and resells video equipment to its customers. It serves customers in the enterprise, commercial, and public sector markets. The company is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

