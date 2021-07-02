Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OCDGF. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ocado Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Ocado Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th.

OCDGF traded down $0.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.66. 252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,123. Ocado Group has a twelve month low of $24.65 and a twelve month high of $39.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.84.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

