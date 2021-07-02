Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Has $1.71 Million Stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 143.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,150 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,763,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,121,146,000 after buying an additional 327,239 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Align Technology by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,559,797 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $833,524,000 after purchasing an additional 48,077 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Align Technology by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,363,804 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $728,775,000 after purchasing an additional 47,143 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Align Technology by 4.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,298,525 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $701,612,000 after purchasing an additional 52,280 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Align Technology by 599.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,172,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $626,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALGN stock traded up $2.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $621.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,969. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $593.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.69. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $267.63 and a one year high of $647.20.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $894.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.27 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Align Technology news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.70, for a total transaction of $2,993,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,551,916.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Morici sold 6,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.65, for a total transaction of $4,101,671.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,040 shares in the company, valued at $1,816,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,396 shares of company stock worth $16,521,757. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ALGN shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $690.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $693.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $655.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Align Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $622.75.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

