Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Has $2.23 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 99.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,657 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up 0.5% of Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

PFE stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.75. 308,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,039,382. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $222.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.35. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.10 and a 1-year high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.27%.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PFE. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.36.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

