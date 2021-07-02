Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Increases Stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 459.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,739 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,460 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DGX traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $133.31. 22,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,048,217. The firm has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $131.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $104.10 and a 1-year high of $142.80.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 17.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 22.18%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DGX shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $137.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Quest Diagnostics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.36.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $6,156,643.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 85,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,657,467. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 8,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total transaction of $1,194,698.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,619,310.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

