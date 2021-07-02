Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Invests $1.83 Million in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,834,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,048,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,831,000 after purchasing an additional 175,139 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,807,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,882,000 after purchasing an additional 26,944 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,134,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,520,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,851,000 after buying an additional 25,721 shares during the period. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 44,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,937,000 after purchasing an additional 12,561 shares during the period. 87.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

ICE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.38.

Shares of NYSE ICE traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $118.65. The company had a trading volume of 26,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,105,079. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.84 and a 12-month high of $121.96. The stock has a market cap of $66.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $114.35.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 24.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.27%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.77, for a total transaction of $232,831.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,467,045.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 109,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.93, for a total value of $12,313,548.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,402,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,366,820.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,742 shares of company stock valued at $15,137,922 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Featured Article: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.