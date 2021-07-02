Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Makes New $1.99 Million Investment in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,039 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,994,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIVB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 436.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,193,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $588,958,000 after purchasing an additional 970,591 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $197,754,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 107.0% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 601,177 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $296,777,000 after acquiring an additional 310,820 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $79,551,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,404,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,174,247,000 after acquiring an additional 151,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Garen K. Staglin purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $553.94 per share, with a total value of $276,970.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,300,929.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.70, for a total value of $76,595.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,002,271.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,337 shares of company stock worth $5,404,025. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price target (up from $564.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.13.

Shares of SIVB stock traded down $2.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $562.48. 2,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,854. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $571.01. The company has a market capitalization of $30.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.06. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $199.70 and a 12-month high of $608.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 34.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 28.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

