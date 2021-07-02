Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Trading Down 5.2%

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN)’s stock price fell 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.91 and last traded at $8.02. 392,481 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 43,967,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.46.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OCGN. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on Ocugen from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ocugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Ocugen from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.26 and a beta of 4.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 12.00 and a quick ratio of 12.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.97.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.54). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Ocugen news, Director Ramesh Kumar sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total transaction of $39,975.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,975. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 195,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total transaction of $2,788,320.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 601,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,569,760.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 864,241 shares of company stock valued at $10,069,795. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCGN. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ocugen during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ocugen by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,712 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ocugen in the first quarter worth $53,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ocugen in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ocugen in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. 12.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, gene therapy candidate for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.

