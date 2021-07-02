OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Short Interest Down 48.2% in June

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 564,100 shares, a decline of 48.2% from the May 31st total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 259,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OFG. Arctis Global LLC increased its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Arctis Global LLC now owns 1,915,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,334,000 after purchasing an additional 121,217 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in OFG Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $684,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in OFG Bancorp by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 176,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,277,000 after buying an additional 18,559 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in OFG Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OFG traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.91. 98,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,358. OFG Bancorp has a one year low of $11.97 and a one year high of $25.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $128.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.40 million. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 17.74%. As a group, analysts expect that OFG Bancorp will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.77%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending; financial planning; and corporate and individual trust services.

