OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) Now Covered by Oppenheimer

Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the investment management company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.11% from the company’s previous close.

OFS has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded OFS Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OFS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

NASDAQ OFS opened at $9.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.62 million, a P/E ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.87. OFS Capital has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $10.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. OFS Capital had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 92.88%. The firm had revenue of $10.49 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OFS Capital will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of OFS Capital by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 419,965 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 49,742 shares during the period. Western Standard LLC raised its holdings in shares of OFS Capital by 181.6% in the 1st quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 248,548 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 160,286 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of OFS Capital by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 73,920 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 35,985 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of OFS Capital by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 48,788 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of OFS Capital by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,398 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the period. 11.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OFS Capital Company Profile

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It does not invest in operational turnarounds or start-up businesses. For direct, it specializes in debt and structured equity investments, recapitalizations and refinancing, management and leveraged buyouts, acquisition financings, shareholder liquidity events, growth capital, independent sponsor transactions, ESOPs, and minority investments in the lower middle market companies.

